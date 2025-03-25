'We all have a part to play in breaking this vicious cycle': Derry police in drugs warning after searches

Police in Derry have said that tackling the scourge of drugs in the city is a priority following searches in two areas of the city on Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man arrested by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch following two searches of properties on Monday was subsequently released on bail to “allow for further enquiries to be carried out”.

The 42-year-old man had been arrested following the operations in the Carn Manor and Glenabbey Road areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While issuing a general warning about drugs following the operations in Derry, PSNI Detective Sergeant Moore said the searches were in relation to “our ongoing investigation into drug criminality in the city and we seized items including suspected drug-related paraphernalia for further forensic examination”.

PSNI.

Detective Moore added: “Tackling this issue, which often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities, is a priority for the Police Service.

“We all have a part to play in breaking this vicious cycle and our detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, police have advised that people can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Police have further advised: “Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help should visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.”