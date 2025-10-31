‘We need to stand in solidarity against the racist myths being spread’

The following is an opinion piece penned by Derry City and Strabane District SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid. In the article, Colr. McDaid comments on the recently confirmed rise in racist attacks and and the ramping up of racist rhetoric here and elsewhere.

Over the past few years there has been a stark rise in racially motivated attacks and intimidation - and more and more we hear attempts to try to justify these incidences by some people using the phrase ‘legitimate concerns’. This phrase is akin to ‘I’m not racist but….’

The rise in popularity of divisive figures on social media and some high profile politicians has emboldened people that might not have previously made their views public and it has given them the space to come out of the shadows.

Worse still, some in the political sphere on both sides of the border continue to give cover to these racist thugs by pedalling lines about ‘legitimate concerns’.

We have seen politicians all too eager to trot out these lines, often in attempts to cover up for their own parties’ failure in government.

In my opinion, politicians need to be held accountable for their comments and we cannot sit back and quietly accept this.

The reason people find themselves on a health or social housing waiting list, or parents struggle to get a special educational needs statement is because of political failure, not because of migrants or asylum seekers.

It’s a tried and tested format used throughout history: ‘point the finger at a minority or marginalised group and nobody will notice our failures. However, in today’s culture, this is even more dangerous - with social media and the 24 hour news cycle, dark actors are able to organise and create the illusion of public outcry.

We have recently seen racist attacks in Belfast and the huge riots in Dublin outside an IPAS centre. Somebody is going to be killed at some point, and I wonder, will the same politicians offer sympathy and condolences despite the fact that they have added a gallon of fuel to this already raging fire?

Here in the North of Ireland, we have grown up with sectarianism and division, however social media has enabled the far right to infiltrate our communities and we are now faced with their ‘spin’ that unionists and nationalists are coming together with one shared enemy. The evidence shows that there has been a decrease in sectarian hate crime, while there has been a rise in racist incidents.

The spread of misinformation and increasing use of online ‘bots’ is exploiting people’s fears. The reality is that our hospitals would collapse without the international workforce, our housing crisis would remain just as horrendous if there were no migrant communities and people would stay on the poverty line with high levels of economic inactivity.

I often hear people talk about ‘unvetted males’. We have seen a number of protests across the country over the past six months following incidents of violence against women and girls, however these massive protests appear to only happen when the accused is not white or comes from another country. I condemn all violence, and I would call on these people to join the vigils and protests that are arranged for every victim of violence.

Unfortunately, I have attended a number of vigils over the past year for women that have been murdered here in the North, and I have never once seen the men that appeared at the riots in Ballymena in the summer or the vigilantes that were going to set up a night time protection group in Derry.

I have seen no evidence that they care one bit about the women that have been murdered by their white husbands and partners, why is this? We have even seen a number of instances of these vigilantes being outed as abusers themselves.

This is an issue that stretches far beyond asylum seekers and migrants. People born on this island are being targeted because of the colour of their skin and we are hearing more and more reports of racist abuse in public spaces that have left families fearing for their safety.

We must remember and take heart from the fact that the people behind this activity are a small minority. We cannot lose sight of what a welcoming place this is and how lucky we are to call it home.

We need to stand in solidarity against the myths that are being spread. We need to rise together and protect our friends, neighbours and colleagues and create a culture that is safe for everyone to live and work.

Together, we can build a positive coalition of voices to drown out this hatred and work to tackle the very real issues facing everyone in the North, regardless of their colour or creed.

Martin Luther King said ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that’, and I call on every single person reading this to remember that quote before they say, ‘I’m not racist but…”.

Ordinary people can make a difference. We can fight against racism in our everyday lives by calling out the small pieces of misinformation, by talking about the positive impact and contribution that our migrant friends make to life here, and by bravely standing together against those trying to destroy the peace we have fought so hard to achieve.