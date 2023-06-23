Wexford woman in Derry for 'a good weekend away' had too much to drink and assaulted police

Shona Cahill (40) of Coleman Townland in Wexford admitted three charges of assaulting police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour that occurred on May 12.

The court heard that Cahill kicked out at police after being approached in the city centre and called one officer 'an Orange c—t'.

The court heard that police were on patrol in the Strand Road area and observed an incident in which a female, Cahill, struck a male.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

There was no complaint from the male, but when police went to speak to her she was 'highly volatile' and hostile towards police.

She kicked out at police and tried to spit at an officer, and called one officer 'an Orange c—t'.

At interview she told police she had 'too much to drink' and apologised for her actions.

She said she had taken more drink than she was used to.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Cahill had a clear record and had been in Derry for the weekend.

She said that there had been an argument with the person she was with over a hotel room.

The solicitor said that he didn't think any court would be seeing Cahill again.

District Judge Barney McElholm said there was 'a nasty' element to this with sectarian abuse involved.

