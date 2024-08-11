'Where were their parents?' - Questions raised over youths involved in Derry violence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Police Federation has branded the violence perpetrated by children and youths in Derry as an ‘appalling’ example of ‘parental abdication’, while Derry’s MP described the use of young people as pawns to carry out the attacks as ‘child abuse’.

There has been widespread condemnation after 10 police officers were injured in a night of violence played out between Derry’s Walls and Alexander House, a residential complex for older people.

Police said they were attacked by petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry over several hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning in the vicinty of Nailor’s Row and Bishop Gate.

The violence erupted following the conclusion of the Apprentice Boys of Derry Relief of Derry march and pageant in the city.

The scene in Derry on Saturday night. Photo: Nathan Edgar.

In the wake of the incidents, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said all parents had a duty to ensure their children are not getting caught up in violent street unrest.

PFNI Chair Liam Kelly said: “What we saw was PSNI vehicles being petrol bombs by children.

"What I have to ask is where were their parents? Why weren’t they taking their children away from the flashpoint where they could have been seriously hurt? What we witnessed on Saturday was parental abdication and that is appalling.

“Children should not be taking part in street disturbances. Their parents have a responsibility to keep them safe and away from violent disorder.”

Police came under attack at Bishop's Gate / Nailor's Row. Photo: Nathan Edgar.

“Ten officers were injured in the trouble. They were the focal point of petrol-bombing children and older people and the pawns of faceless criminals who pull the strings from a safe distance.

“I appeal to parents to not let their children get caught up in this mindless violence."

SDLP Leader and MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood also warned that young people were being manipulated and abused and would now face criminal records.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “People in Derry resolutely reject the senseless violence that we saw over the weekend. This is a city where people want to live in peace with their neighbours, we won’t be divided by people determined to create chaos and misery.

Fire damaged PSNI Landrovers after petrol bombs were thrown. Photo: Nathan Edgar.

“The footage of children being sent to throw petrol bombs at police land rovers was disgusting. These kids are being manipulated by people who have nothing to offer this city and should know better. What we saw last night was child abuse and our whole community will reject it.

“We now have children facing criminal repercussions for a night of madness. That’s what those responsible for this have delivered.”

Mr Eastwood’s party colleague, SDLP Councillor John Boyle meanwhile said: “The violence here last night was sinister and clearly organised. The people responsible have manipulated children, attacked the police and are trying to divide our community. We won’t let them.

“I regret that we have more young people who will bear the consequences for the disorder. No one wants that. It’s important that people in the city look out for each other - that means knowing that your friends and family are safe and nowhere near any violence.”

Police officers with dogs at Bishop Street. Photo: Nathan Edgar.

Justice Minister, Naomi Long branded the violence ‘disgraceful, dangerous and senseless’.

“The police are there to serve the whole community and keep people safe. It is completely reprehensible that they are facing such attacks as they carry out their duties," she said, adding:

"There is absolutely no place in our community for such disorder and those responsible will be pursued and held accountable in our courts.

“It is particularly concerning that, yet again, children and young people are being exploited and abused by being drawn into attacks and rioting, risking their safety and their futures.

“I would urge all involved, including those young people who are being manipulated, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on themselves and their community and walk away from any further disorder."

The Minister continued: “I want to particularly commend the PSNI whose professionalism and expertise ensured the violence was brought under control without any major incident. I send my thoughts and best wishes to the officers who were injured, and I hope they make a speedy recovery.”

There was further condemnation of the events in Derry as well as the unrelated violent attacks elsewhere in the north over recent days from the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Lyttle Pengelly.

In a joint statement highlighting the racist attack on an Islamic centre in Newtownards on Saturday and the violence in Derry, they said: “These incidents are wrong, unacceptable and are rejected by the vast majority of our community. They are disgraceful manifestations of criminality and have absolutely no justification.

“Our thoughts are with those PSNI officers injured last night and the victims of recent racist attacks.

“This senseless violence and intimidation has no place in our society and we would appeal for calm.

"Those responsible should be quickly brought before the courts and we urge anyone with information to provide it to the PSNI.”

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, police confirmed that fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were used to attack police.

A spokesperson said: “A number of tactics were deployed in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, including use of the Public Order Dog Unit.

"As a result of the disorder 10 officers sustained injuries.”Derry City & Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said: “The scenes we witnessed were disgusting, and I want to commend our officers for their professionalism. These were difficult conditions for officers from across numerous departments.“To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling. It is completely unacceptable.”

Superintendent Calderwood added: “To date one arrest has been made, but we can reassure you a robust investigation is underway to bring all those responsible for this violence to justice.

“I want to make it clear this violence involved individuals who were intent on attacking police, and who exploited an increased police presence in the city yesterday to do just that.”“We know from the work our officers do on a daily basis that last night’s disgraceful and senseless violence will have provoked anger in the local community and wider area. The public can be reassured you will see our officers on duty today, continuing to work with communities, and working to keep people safe.”