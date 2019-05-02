White-jacketed creeper burglar stole cash from man in his 80s

Police are hunting a white-jacket wearing creeper burglar who stole money from a pensioner in his 80s in the Caw area on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in Garvagh Court on Tuesday, April 30.

Detective Constable Marie McArdle said: “It was reported that at approximately 2 p.m., the occupant aged in his 80s, disturbed an unknown man who had gained entry to his house.

"The man fled the scene with a small sum of money and is described as being his mid-30s, approximately 5’10” in height and believed to be wearing a white jacket."

Police want people to contact Strand Road if they have any details.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 791 of 30/04/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said DC McArdle.