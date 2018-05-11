Window display contest fixed

A contest date has been set for two men charged in connection with a window display depicting an armed snowman stating ‘wishing you an explosive Christmas’.

Joseph Patrick Barr, (30), of Sackville Court, and 31-years-old William Martin McDonnell, of Harvey Street, face two charges in relation to the window display. The offences were allegedly committed between October 23 and October 28, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the contest is likely to last two hours and it was listed for hearing on June 25.