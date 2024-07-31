Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives in Derry have said that they are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a house and a vehicle in Creevagh Heights area of Creggan on Tuesday night, July 30.

Police said that significant damage was caused in the attack, which occurred sometime before 10.50pm.

Windows of the property were smashed, damage was caused to the front door of the house and a vehicle at the address was also damaged.

Detectives also said that they are investigating reports that up to four masked males were involved in the attack.

PSNI.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson said: “As enquiries continue, detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division appeal to anyone with information get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1920 of 30/07/24, or make a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/