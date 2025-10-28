Windscreen of police car smashed as group of 30 throws heavy masonry at vehicles

The windscreen of a police car was smashed during disturbances in Strabane where around 30 youths threw bricks and heavy masonry at traffic on Monday.

Police said somebody could have been seriously injured or worse during the outbreak of anti-social behaviour.

Sergeant Crawford said: “Shortly before 6pm, a report was received that approximately 30 youths were causing a disturbance in the vicinity the Bradley Way area, by running into traffic and throwing bricks and heavy masonry at vehicles in the area.

“During this time, damage was caused to a vehicle travelling in the area and the windscreen of a police patrol car was also smashed.

“Reports were also received that a number of youths had gained entry to a vacant building, also in the Bradley Way area and a short time later, a further report was received that youths had gained access to the yard of a business in the nearby Park Road.”

Police appealed to those involved to think seriously about the consequences of their actions.

"Someone could have been seriously injured or worse due to their behaviour.

“I would ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of incident.

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone.

“Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.

“We do not want to criminalise young people, however if offences are identified, we will deal with these robustly."