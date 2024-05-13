Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a report of an altercation in the Skeoge area of the city.

The incident was reported on Sunday last, May 12.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of an altercation which occurred at the Clon Elagh area of Derry/ Londonderry on Sunday.