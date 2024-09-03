Woman (36) arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug in Derry's Waterside area
The suspected drugs, along with a number of other items, were seized during a search of a property by District Support Team officers, supported by Tactical Support Group and District Neighbourhood Team colleagues.
A PSNI spokesperson said that a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled drug, and Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B controlled drug, and remained in police custody on Tuesday afternoon.
Police urged anyone with concerns about suspected drugs activity, or who has information about suspected drug dealing in their area to report it to police on the non-emergency number 101 or, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Information can also be provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org