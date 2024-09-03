Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry seized suspected Class B drugs and made an arrest in the Waterside area on Tuesday, September 3.

The suspected drugs, along with a number of other items, were seized during a search of a property by District Support Team officers, supported by Tactical Support Group and District Neighbourhood Team colleagues.

A PSNI spokesperson said that a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled drug, and Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B controlled drug, and remained in police custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police urged anyone with concerns about suspected drugs activity, or who has information about suspected drug dealing in their area to report it to police on the non-emergency number 101 or, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org