Woman (36) arrested under Terrorism Act in Derry in connection with 2019 probe

2019: The vehicle where the Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device was located, parked in a driveway.

Detective Inspector Heaton from the Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “A 36 year old woman has been arrested as part of our investigation into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car following a search operation in the Creggan Heights area of Derry/Londonderry in September 2019.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 36 year old woman is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging. She has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning. Police are also searching a property as part of this operation.”

Recalling the incident connected to this operation, he said: “The Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device, discovered in September 2019 was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers.”