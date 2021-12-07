Woman (36) arrested under Terrorism Act in Derry in connection with 2019 probe
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have said they have arrested a woman under the Terrorism Act in Derry today as part of their probe into the activities of the New IRA,
Detective Inspector Heaton from the Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “A 36 year old woman has been arrested as part of our investigation into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car following a search operation in the Creggan Heights area of Derry/Londonderry in September 2019.
“The 36 year old woman is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging. She has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning. Police are also searching a property as part of this operation.”
Recalling the incident connected to this operation, he said: “The Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device, discovered in September 2019 was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers.”
Inspector Heaton also urged people to report any information they have about any violent criminal activity to police on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.