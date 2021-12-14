Woman (52) arrested by police investigating 'New IRA bomb making activities and storage'

A 52 year old woman was arrested in the Creggan area.

She has been taken to Belfast.

The PSNI said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) with assistance from District Policing and Operational Support Department officers, arrested the woman in Creggan.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton, said: “The woman, who has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning, was arrested under the Terrorism Act. Today’s arrest is part of operation Ledging, which is our ongoing investigation into the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

“We are mindful of the impact that arrests and searches have on the Creggan community and we seek to ensure all of our interactions are professional, respectful and courteous."

DI Heaton said the arrest operation was 'focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by violent groups'.

"The manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk.

“Our chances of identifying those who use violence in a bid to coercively control communities and putting them before the courts are vastly improved by support and information from community.