Woman accused of biting support worker

A teenager who bit her support worker on the arm breaking the skin has been refused bail at the local magistrate’s court.

Biddy Mongan, of no fixed abode, is charged with assaulting the woman on July 11.

Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Omagh, heard the alleged incident took place in supported accommodation after a support worker asked 19-year-old Mongan and another resident to settle down.

The support worker allegedly saw Mongan lift a phone belonging to another resident and asked her to leave it back.

The teen allegedly lunged at the support worker and grabbed her by the throat.

It is alleged when the woman raised her arm to defend herself, Mongan bit her, breaking the skin.

The teen also allegedly threatened to ‘get’ the woman on the streets.

Mongan was arrested and was taken to hospital for a suspected drug overdose after she reported taking over 100 paracetamol tablets.

An investigating officer told the court supported accommodation is no longer available to the defendant.

The officer opposed an alternative bail address in Belfast, stating it was ‘totally unsuitable’ as the resident has their own drug problems.

Defence solicitor Kevin Casey said that due to the circumstances only private accommodation is available to Mongan as she was no longer welcome in sheltered housing.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that it was a ‘poisonous situation’ and the proposed bail address in Belfast is ‘simply not suitable’.

The judge refused bail and Mongan was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink on August 20.