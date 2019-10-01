Woman and children ‘traumatised’ after men enter home ‘carrying weapons’

Gardaí in Inishowen are appealing for information after two men entered a house ‘carrying weapons’ in Buncrana on Sunday night.

Inishowen Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said the incident occurred at 9.15pm at a house at Oakgrove, Millfield.

The men entered the house, looking for someone ‘who was not there’.

Supt McGovern said the men were ‘carrying weapons, which looked like hurling sticks’ and did have transport with them. The pair caused some damage to the property.

Superintendent McGovern said a woman and children were ‘extremely traumatised’ by the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also seeking information following an unrelated burglary at Ballymacarry, Buncrana, between 26-29 September. While nothing was taken, damage was caused to a window and entry was gained. Damage was also caused to an adjoining property.