Bishop Street Courthouse

Bridget Mongan, 33, of Foyle Road was charged with, on May 12, stealing items, including clothing and make-up, from Poundland.

When a worker confronted her, Mongan punched and bit him.

Police recognised Mongan after reviewing CCTV and arrested her.

She claimed to have been drunk and had no memory of being in the shop.

Mongan was also charged with, on October 16, calling 999 saying she'd been assaulted. Upon investigation, police arrested her for wasting police time.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Mongan was released on bail on August 22 on conditions including not consuming drugs or alcohol.

He said she managed to stick to these conditions, calling that 'extremely significant' and saying she had made 'real efforts' to turn herself around.