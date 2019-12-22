Woman arrested after man stabbed in house in Derry

Detectives have arrested a 27 year old woman after a man was stabbed at a house in St Brecans Park in the Waterside area of Derry.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Top of the Hill estate shortly before 1am this morning, Sunday 22 December.

The 22 year-old-victim sustained wounds to his shoulder and is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

At this time, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The arrested woman remains in custody this morning.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact Strand Road CID on 101, quoting reference 115 22/12/19.