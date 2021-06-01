Woman arrested on suspicion of 'perverting course of justice' by police investigating death of 21-year-old in Derry last year
Detectives from the Major Investigation Team confirmed on Tuesday they have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences including assisting offenders, attempting to pervert the course of justice and withholding information.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:06 pm
The arrest follows an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old woman who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows.
The woman is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.