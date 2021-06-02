Woman arrested on suspicion of 'perverting course of justice' by police investigating death of 21-year-old released on bail
A 39-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences including assisting offenders, attempting to pervert the course of justice and withholding information has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:24 am
The arrest followed an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old woman who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows.
