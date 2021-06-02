Woman arrested on suspicion of 'perverting course of justice' by police investigating death of 21-year-old released on bail

A 39-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences including assisting offenders, attempting to pervert the course of justice and withholding information has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:24 am
Woman arrested.

The arrest followed an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old woman who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows.

The woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.