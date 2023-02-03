Woman assaulted boyfriend after seeing him kissing other woman, court told

Court

Chloe Casey (24), of Columbcille Court in the Bogside area of Derry admitted a charge of assault that occurred on September 26, 2022.

The court heard that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance in Abercorn Road and found three people including the defendant, another woman and the injured party.

The man said Casey had pushed him and hit him but once police said they were using body worn cameras he denied any assault had taken place, the court was told.

Investigating police officers obtained Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from the building which showed Casey assaulting the man.

Casey told police officers that she had woken up and saw her partner kissing the other woman and meant to strike her, the court heard.

Casey also admitted an incident of disorderly behaviour and assault on police that took place on November 1 of last year.

The court heard that police officers noticed a 'volatile female roaring and shouting' in Bank Place in Derry city centre.

She was spoken to but continued to roar and shout despite being warned by police officers about her behaviour, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that his client was pregnant.