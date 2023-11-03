Bishop Street Courthouse

Mary Gillespie (54) of Glenside Gardens in Derry admitted assaulting the ambulance worker on July 27 last year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that the defendant was being taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in an ambulance and then had to be restrained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the course of struggling with the ambulance worker Gillespie removed her bra threw it into the front seat and exposed herself to the ambulance worker, the court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that his client was under no illusion as to how serious the offence was.

He said that the woman had already spent a period in custody and wished to apologise profusely for her behaviour.