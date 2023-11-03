Woman assaulted paramedic and took her bra off in ambulance
Mary Gillespie (54) of Glenside Gardens in Derry admitted assaulting the ambulance worker on July 27 last year.
Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that the defendant was being taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in an ambulance and then had to be restrained.
In the course of struggling with the ambulance worker Gillespie removed her bra threw it into the front seat and exposed herself to the ambulance worker, the court was told.
Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that his client was under no illusion as to how serious the offence was.
He said that the woman had already spent a period in custody and wished to apologise profusely for her behaviour.
Gillespie was sentenced to five months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation.