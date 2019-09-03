Woman began shouting and swearing at staff and patients in Altnagelvin

A woman’s disorderly behaviour was ‘aggravated’ because it occurred in Altnagelvin Hospital, a court has been told.

Charlene Orr, of Sperrin Park, was charged with being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on June 24 of this year.

The court heard that police were called to an address and spoke to the 33-year-old.

It was said that the defendant was heavily intoxicated at the time she was spoken to.

She kept threatening to harm herself and police tried to calm her down.

Officers took her to the hospital, however Orr attempted to leave.

She began shouting and swearing at staff and other patients while at the hospital.

The 33-year-old was warned about her behaviour on several occasions but persisted and was eventually arrested.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there was ‘nothing particularly awful’ about what she had shouted.

Mr Quigley also said that Orr had ‘a limited record’.

The defendant received a conditional discharge for two years.