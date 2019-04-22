Woman bruised and shaken after being hit with bat during Derry robbery

A female shop assistant has been left bruised and shaken after being struck with a bat by a masked man during a robbery in Derry this morning.

Detectives are investigating a report of a robbery at a shop in the Elwood Terrace area.

PSNI appeal.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “We received a report around 7.40 a.m. that a staff member was grabbed by a masked male wearing a blue hooded top who demanded money and subsequently struck her on the arm with a bat.

"The female staff member, who was the only member of staff in the shop at the time, sustained bruising to her arm. The staff member was left shaken by the ordeal."

The man fled with the money.

Detective Sergeant Donnell said: “I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Elwood Terrace area between 7 a.m. and 7.40 a.m. and saw any suspicious activity, or who saw a male matching the description of the suspect to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 292 of 22/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.