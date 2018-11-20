Woman caused over £2,000 of damage to doors in Altnagelvin Hospital

A 23-years-old woman who caused over £2,000 of damage to doors in Altnagelvin Hospital has had a new enhanced Combination Order imposed on her.

Hannah Duddy, of Distillery Close, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and possessing Class C drugs on May 27.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were tasked to the hospital after reports the defendant had damaged doors and was being abusive.

During a search officers found \vlass C Drugs on Duddy.

The damage was estimated to have been £2,821.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said Duddy did not recall what had happened due to her state of mind at that time.

He said it was a ‘serious matter’ made more serious by the fact she was in breach of suspended sentences.

District Judge Barney McElholm imposed an enhanced Combination Order with two years Probation and ordered her to pay compensation.

He warned Duddy that the new Order was much less flexible than the old orders and if she stopped attending she would be back in court forthwith and be going to prison.