Woman charged in connection with stabbing

A 27 year old woman is to appear in court later today charged in connection with a stabbing at a house in St Brecan’s Park.

The woman is expected to appear at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and 2 counts of assault on police.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before 1am on Sunday, December 22 and a 22 year old man sustained wounds to his shoulder.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.