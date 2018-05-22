Woman charged with assault

A 29-year-old has appeared in court accused of assaulting another woman in a local hostel.

Kelly Anne O’Kane, of Foyle Road, is charged with common assault on May 17.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations hostel staff went into her room and allegedly found a wooden log.

The staff member attempted to calm O’Kane down, offering to take the log and give it back in the morning.

However, O’Kane allegedly said ‘I’ll kill you if I don’t get that back.’

She was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned until May 24.