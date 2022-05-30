Woman 'extremely distressed' after two masked men break in and ransack home

Detectives from Strand Road are investigating the incident in Oakland Park last night, May 29.

Police say the received a report shortly before 11pm on Sunday that two masked men entered the property, one of whom had a metal pole. Damage was caused to furniture, electrical items and windows were smashed during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "The female occupant, while not physically injured, has been left extremely distressed by what happened. We are continuing with our enquiries in relation to this aggravated burglary to establish what occurred and a motive, and we would ask anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in Oakland Park.

One of the suspects is described as approximately 19 to 20 years old with dark brown, almost black hair, and of a skinny build.

The second suspect is described as being approximately 50 years old, almost bald, approximately 5' 7'' tall, and spoke with what was described as a local accent.

Anyone with information, or anyone who saw any suspicious activity is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 2027 0f 29/05/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/