Woman fined for disorderly behaviour in the city centre

A teeanger who refused to leave the Strand Road as police dispersed a crowd has been fined £250.

Jennifer Toland, of Cornshell Fields, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour on June 28.

Derry Magistate’s Court heard police received reports of a crowd gathered outside the Strand Foyer in the early hours of the morning.

Most of them appeared to be intoxicated and police asked them to move on.

However, 19-years-old Toland refused to go and became abusive to police.

She was arrested after she grabbed another female by the hair.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client remembered very little about the incident as she had consumed so much alcohol.