Woman fined for failing pay for cosmetic treatment

A woman who left a beauty salon without paying for false eyelashes and a manicure has been fined at the local magistrate’s court.

Katrina Corcoran, of Roskeen Park, pleaded guilty to making off without paying for £40 of cosmetic treatment on March 16, last year.

The court heard the 25-years-old had scheduled an appointment to get fake eyelashes and fake manicured nails applied at a beauty salon.

She attempted to pay with her card, however, it was declined on two occasions.

Corcoran promised to return immediately with cash, however, she failed to do so.

The defendant was offered a Community Resolution Notice for her to pay the cash and avoid a court appearance, but she failed to pay the oustanding amount.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client has a criminal record for similar offending.

However, he said there had been a five years gap in Corcoran’s offending.

The barrister added that his client would be able to pay the money in a ‘short period of time’.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant ‘hasn’t shown much by way of remorse of any concern for the injured party. Remorse would be handing back what she owes. She has had more than a year to get it’.

The judge fined Corcoran £250 and imposed an offender levy of £15.

He also ordered her to pay £40 comensation to the injured party within four weeks.