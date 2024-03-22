Woman fined £500 for ‘wasting police time’
Cherish Devine (28) of Ardmore Road in Derry had called the police repeatedly on her then-partner on dates between May 1 and May 8 last year.
Police attended her address after she called them on May 8 last year. It had been the fifth such call in the span of a few days and Devine had said that she wanted her partner removed from the property, then brought back.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that this was 'not the usual report' full of 'doom and gloom', telling the court that Devine's life had 'very much changed for the better' in the time since the incident as she had recently become a mother and had ended her relationship with her former partner.
District Judge Barney McElhom said that the case was 'wasting police time' and fined her £500.