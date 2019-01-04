Woman found dead in Donegal

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in her 20s in Donegal.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at Forest Park, Killygordon.

The woman was in her 20s.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene pending an examination.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been notified and will be carrying out a technical examination at the scene today.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Letterkenny Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.