Bishop Street Courthouse

Hannah Duddy, 28, of Rockmills in Derry was arrested on September 7 for breaching bail conditions when she was found to be in possession of Class C drugs.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday how the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had attended the defendant’s address in relation to a domestic disturbance and that while officers were there they asked Duddy for a document.

When the defendant opened her purse police officers saw a blister pack of suspected class C drugs, the court was told.

An officer told the court that the defendant could not be interviewed about the offence 'due to her aggression'.

The court heard that Duddy has 86 previous convictions, 17 of which were for drugs, and 20 previous breaches of bail.

Duddy is also currently on probation for another drugs offence, including intent to supply and police claimed that her risk of reoffending was high as they opposed bail.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that Duddy had been the victim of a 'quite serious domestic assault' when she was arrested, the reason police had been called to the residence in the first place.

He also noted that Duddy is due to be sentenced for another matter on September 29.