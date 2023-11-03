Woman given suspended sentence for drink driving after three vehicle accident
Gillian McCloskey (43) of Clon Elagh in Derry admitted a series of offences including driving with excess alcohol, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving which occurred on July 30 this year.
The court heard that police were called to a report of a three vehicle road traffic accident where one of the drivers was suspected of being intoxicated.
When police arrived they were told that the driver that had caused the accident had left the scene telling the others involved she was going home and would pay for the damage the next day.
An estimate of the damage to both vehicles was set at £1,000 each.
Police traced the vehicle to McCloskey and discovered she had been disqualified from driving four days earlier.
An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 130mgs with the legal limit being 35mgs.
The car was owned by the defendant's sister who said that she had not given permission for McCloskey to drive.
At interview she said she did not know why she would be out driving and must have ‘just taken the keys.'
She claimed that she was not aware she had been disqualified.
Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said that thankfully no one had been seriously injured in the incident.
He said it was 'very poor driving' on behalf of the woman.
McCloskey was sentenced to 5 months in prison suspended for 3 years and disqualified from driving for 4 years.
She was also ordered to pay a total of £2,000 in compensation to the other drivers.