Woman given suspended sentence for drink driving after three vehicle accident

Bishop Street Courthouse

Gillian McCloskey (43) of Clon Elagh in Derry admitted a series of offences including driving with excess alcohol, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving which occurred on July 30 this year.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a three vehicle road traffic accident where one of the drivers was suspected of being intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police arrived they were told that the driver that had caused the accident had left the scene telling the others involved she was going home and would pay for the damage the next day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estimate of the damage to both vehicles was set at £1,000 each.

Police traced the vehicle to McCloskey and discovered she had been disqualified from driving four days earlier.

An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 130mgs with the legal limit being 35mgs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was owned by the defendant's sister who said that she had not given permission for McCloskey to drive.

At interview she said she did not know why she would be out driving and must have ‘just taken the keys.'

She claimed that she was not aware she had been disqualified.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said that thankfully no one had been seriously injured in the incident.

He said it was 'very poor driving' on behalf of the woman.

McCloskey was sentenced to 5 months in prison suspended for 3 years and disqualified from driving for 4 years.