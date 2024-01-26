Bishop Street Courthouse

Yasmin Anderson (25) of Northland Road was charged with, on August 13 last year, assaulting a male and female in a B&B.

Police were called after the incident and saw CCTV footage of the assault showing the victim smoking when Anderson approaches and begins to punch and kick them both.

When spoken to by police, both victims gave similar accounts of what happened and Anderson was subsequently arrested.

When interviewed, Anderson initially answered no comment but was later heard to say 'I ran up to her and she deserved all she got'.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Anderson had been involved in 'three episodes of violence since April 2023', adding that she hasn't had the easiest upbringing and has a history of addiction.

He said she had entered a plea for the assault on the female victim at the earliest possible opportunity.