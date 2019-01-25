Woman jailed for stealing candles

A Waterside woman who stole eight Yankee Candles has been jailed for three months.

Kathryn Kelly, of Clooney Road, admitted stealing the candles from a pharmacy on February 7, 2018.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police were called to the Medicare Pharmacy, Fairview Road, to reports of a theft the previous day.

CCTV was examined and the 39-year-old could be seen putting the eight Yankee Candles in her bag and leave without paying.

During police interview, she claimed she stole the candles so she could sell them and ‘buy grass’. She also said she thought she only stole six.

It was revealed to the court the defendant has 64 previous convictions.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said it was accepted an immediate custodial sentence was the only option for the court as a result of Kelly’s record.