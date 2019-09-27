Woman punched, hit on legs with hammer in Bloomfield incident

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an aggravated burglary in the Bloomfield Park area of Derry on Thursday night, September 26.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “We received a report, just before 10.45pm,, that three masked men had forced their way into a house in the area.

“It’s reported that two of the men assaulted the female occupant. She was punched and slapped and hit around the legs with a hammer. This assault took place in one of the downstairs rooms. Meanwhile, the third male went around the house, smashing windows and mirrors.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“This was a violent attack on a female. Furthermore, her three young children were home at the time. And, while physically uninjured, they have been left badly shaken. It was a traumatic ordeal which no family should ever have to experience.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, this has all the makings of a paramilitary-style attack. I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2114 of 26/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”