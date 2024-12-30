Woman pushed to the ground by unknown male in reported Derry assault
Police at Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a woman in the Waterside.
At approximately 8.45pm a woman was approached by an unknown man in the Irish Street area and was pushed to the ground and punched in the face, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
"Anyone who witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1561 28/12/24.
"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement following the incident at the weekend.