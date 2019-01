The body of a woman has been discovered on a beach in Co. Donegal.

The discovery was made by walkers on Lennan Beach on Wednesday morning at approximately 9:30am.

Gardaí are not treating the death of the woman as suspicious.

A post-mortem was carried out in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí have not been able to identify the woman as decomposition has set in.

It is understand the authorities hope to identify the woman by way of DNA profiling.