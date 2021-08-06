Woman shaken after attempted mugging at Derry city centre bank machine
A woman was left shaken after two people tried to mug her at a bank machine in Derry city centre.
Police are appealing for information following the report of the attempted robbery on Tuesday, August 3.
Constable McCann said: “We received a report, of an incident that occurred a short time before 5.00pm in the Strand Road/Sackville Street area of the city.
“It was reported that a woman, when stopped at an ATM, was distracted by a female and subsequently pushed up against the wall by a male. The two, using physical force, attempted to grab her handbag."
Two people - a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, police confirmed.
They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“The victim has understandably been left shaken, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1383 of 03/08/21.
"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org," said Constable McCann.