Woman shaken after attempted mugging at Derry city centre bank machine

The incident occurred at the corner of Sackville Street and Strand Road.

Police are appealing for information following the report of the attempted robbery on Tuesday, August 3.

Constable McCann said: “We received a report, of an incident that occurred a short time before 5.00pm in the Strand Road/Sackville Street area of the city.

“It was reported that a woman, when stopped at an ATM, was distracted by a female and subsequently pushed up against the wall by a male. The two, using physical force, attempted to grab her handbag."

Two people - a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, police confirmed.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The victim has understandably been left shaken, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1383 of 03/08/21.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport