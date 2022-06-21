Woman ‘shaken’ after shot fired at house in Derry

Police received a report at 12.20am that approximately 15 to 20 minutes earlier it was believed a shot had been fired causing damage to the front door of the house. No injuries have been reported.
Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “This was a reckless incident. Fortunately, the female occupant was not injured, but she has been left shaken by what occurred.
“As our enquiries continue to establish what occurred and a motive, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in Clon Dara from around midnight to get in touch with us.”
A police spokesperson said: “The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 30 of 21/06/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/