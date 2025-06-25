Woman to appear in Derry court charged with possession of weapon and robbery

By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 16:14 BST

Detectives investigating two reports of robbery in Derry on Tuesday night have charged a woman.

Police made the arrest following two reports of robbery on Tuesday.

She is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 26.

The woman, aged 37 years old, has been charged with offences including robbery, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The charges relate to alleged incidents at commercial premises in Heron Way and Rossdowney Road in the Waterside.

