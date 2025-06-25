Woman to appear in Derry court charged with possession of weapon and robbery

Detectives investigating two reports of robbery in Derry on Tuesday night have charged a woman.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police made the arrest following two reports of robbery on Tuesday.

She is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman, aged 37 years old, has been charged with offences including robbery, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

As is usual procedure, the charged will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges relate to alleged incidents at commercial premises in Heron Way and Rossdowney Road in the Waterside.