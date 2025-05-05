Woman was awoken by noise as arsonist was setting fire to her home in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who was asleep inside her home when a man arrived and set fire to it was able to raise the alarm after being startled awake by the noise outside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have confirmed they are treating the shocking incident at Gweebarra Park in Foyle Springs as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’.

The fire was started shortly after 3am on Saturday and it is understood the sole occupant, who is aged in her 60s, was asleep inside at the time of the arson attack and awoke after hearing a garden bench outside being moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ring door bell camera captured shocking footage of a man approaching the front of the house with his face obscured and a hood covering his head. The footage shows him with a cannister of accelerant and splashing it over the house before it is ignited and catches fire.

The arsonist was captured on Ring doorbell camera footage, and right, some of the damage caused.

The footage was shared on social media by the woman’s daughter, who also wrote: “This absolute scumbag came to my mummy's house in Foyle Springs at 3am and set fire to her house. You will be caught. If anyone around the area has doorbell / CCTV footage please check and get in contact.”

The woman’s daughter has since spoken on Radio Foyle about how Fire & Rescue personnel said that such a fire could have had a very different outcome within just 15 minutes.

She also said they had no idea why the house was targeted, and that they may have been told it looks likely it was a case of mistaken identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as “arson with intent to endanger life”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.05am, a fire at a house in the Gweebara Park area was reported. Police attended, along with other emergency services colleagues.

“At this time, it is believed that a man approached the property and poured some form of accelerant onto the front porch and front door before setting it alight and then making off on foot.

"He was described as wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with the hood up and his face covered, and dark tracksuit bottoms.”

Damage was caused to both the internal and external front door areas of the house, the police spokesperson said, adding: "One woman, who was in the property at the time, was not physically injured, but has been left shaken by the ordeal.

"This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 237 of 3/5/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.” You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"