Woman was awoken by noise as arsonist was setting fire to her home in Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives have confirmed they are treating the shocking incident at Gweebarra Park in Foyle Springs as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’.
The fire was started shortly after 3am on Saturday and it is understood the sole occupant, who is aged in her 60s, was asleep inside at the time of the arson attack and awoke after hearing a garden bench outside being moved.
A Ring door bell camera captured shocking footage of a man approaching the front of the house with his face obscured and a hood covering his head. The footage shows him with a cannister of accelerant and splashing it over the house before it is ignited and catches fire.
The footage was shared on social media by the woman’s daughter, who also wrote: “This absolute scumbag came to my mummy's house in Foyle Springs at 3am and set fire to her house. You will be caught. If anyone around the area has doorbell / CCTV footage please check and get in contact.”
The woman’s daughter has since spoken on Radio Foyle about how Fire & Rescue personnel said that such a fire could have had a very different outcome within just 15 minutes.
She also said they had no idea why the house was targeted, and that they may have been told it looks likely it was a case of mistaken identity.
Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as “arson with intent to endanger life”.