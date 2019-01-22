Woman was four times over legal limit

A woman who assaulted two doctors, two nurses and police officers had consumed so much alcohol she was four times over the legal limit, a court has heard.

Abigail Clark, of Ardmore Road, admitted common assault, disorderly behaviour and assaulting and resisting police on June 16 last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were tasked to Accident & Emergency to reports of a female assaulting a number of medical staff.

On arrival, they discovered medical staff had already tried to sedate the 21-years-old, who had a blood alcohol reading of 400 mgs.

She was behaving in an ‘erratic and volatile’ manner and she had to be restrained.

The court heard Clark’s behaviour was so upsetting to other people in the hospital, she had to be moved to a side ward.

While in this room, she kicked an officer and tried to bite another one on the hand.

Clark was arrested and screamed and struggled with police. At the station she assaulted a detention officer when she was informed she was going to be searched.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client had already spent seven months on remand and has been making ‘good progress’.

He added that Clark is due to appear at the Crown Court for an unrelated matter next week.

District Judge Paul Copeland said that Clark had been ‘crazed with drink’ and had behaved in ‘an appalling way’.

He adjourned sentencing until February 1 and Clark was remanded in custody.