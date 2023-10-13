Woman who called detention officer ‘an ugly Fenian b*****d’ fined £300 for series of offences

Court

Corinna Frances Stepp (41) of MacNeice Close in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry admitted the offences which occurred in March and April this year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that on March 12, 2023 the defendant was kicking at a door of a house.

She then went and scratched a vehicle belonging to the injured party with a screwdriver, the court heard.

Stepp then scratched another car before getting into her own vehicle and driving into one of the cars before driving away.

The court then heard that on March 20 police were called to a report of an incident where Stepp was banging at a door before she knocked over a bin and grabbed a bottle.

The court also heard that on April 20 Stepp was in custody and became abusive and tried to grab keys from a civilian detention officer.

She called the detention officer 'an ugly Fenian b*****d.'

Stepp then spat at the officer but hit the cell door.

At interview Stepp denied calling names and also the assault.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that this woman had never been in trouble before.

He said some of this offending took place due to domestic circumstances.