Wore monkey mask and carried large plank

A man who walked through the city centre with a large plank of wood was wearing a ‘monkey face mask’, a court has heard.

Michael Kane was also found in possession of a razor during the incident last August.

Kane, whose address was given as Bonds Hill, pleaded guilty to theft, disorderly behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon and possessing an article with a blade.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to Supervalu in Waterloo Place after the 20-year-old stole cans of alcohol from the off-licence area. Another man also placed cans into Kane’s hooded top and both men left the store without paying for the items.

A description of the males was given to police and the 20-year-old was observed a short time later.

He was walking down Waterloo Street with a large wooden plank and was wearing the monkey face mask.

Kane began shouting and swearing when he saw police and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

The defendant told police ‘I will kill myself then’ and when he was searched was found to be in possession of razor. He was cautioned and responded ‘stick it up you f***ing a***’.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client is a ‘vulnerable’ and ‘troubled young man’ who has been in custody since the date of offence.

Deputy District Judge John Rea imposed a one-month sentence and described Kane as a ‘nuisance more than anything else’.