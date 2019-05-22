Young boy picks up bomb in Derry garden

Police have blasted the blatant regard of those who left a pipe bomb that was picked up by a young boy in a garden in Derry.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, it appears at this time the device had detonated prior to it being lifted by the young boy.

"While this was not a live device, the fact a young boy found it and lifted it shows the blatant disregard by those responsible for leaving it there. It was completely reckless."

Police received a report shortly before 9.55pm that earlier, around 6pm, a young boy had lifted the remains of the device from the garden of a house in the Curlew Way area.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has information about this to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2084 of 21/05/19," said DI Winters.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

DI Winters added: "I also want to take this opportunity to remind the public if anyone comes across anything suspicious, please call police immediately."