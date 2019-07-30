Young people dicing with death on Derry roofs, says Derry councillor

Young people are risking their lives by climbing onto the roofs of buildings in the Creggan area, it’s been claimed.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Burke has made an appeal to parents to talk to their children about the dangers of climbing onto the roofs of buildings.

Images obtained by the ‘Journal’ show a number of youths climbing over the roof of the Old Library Trust buildings on Central Drive at the weekend.

Those involved have been warned that they are risking death or very serious injury by scaling the mixed-use community building.

Colr. Burke said: “I was contacted by a number of concerned residents after they were shocked to see young people climbing onto the roof of the Old Library Trust building.

“There is only so much you can do to prevent anyone getting onto the roofs of these buildings.”

While the young people may believe they are engaging in a bit of harmless bravado they don’t realise they are a mere misstep from tragedy, warned the councillor for the Moor.

“It is a very dangerous act these young people are involved in and that’s why I would urge parents in the area to talk to their children to say that this is wrong, this is dangerous and that they are dicing with death,” she said.