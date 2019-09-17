Young woman assaulted at Derry bus stop - police looking for man who concealed face with 'skull patterned bandanna'

The P.S.N.I. is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a young female being assaulted at a bus stop in Derry on Monday morning to contact them immediately.

It is alleged that a young woman was assaulted at bus stop at the entrance to Glenabbey between 8:00am and 9:00am.

The assault is alleged to have occurred on Monday morning.

Police would like to speak to a male described as late teens, blonde hair, green eyes wearing a green hooded top, jeans, dark Nike trainers with a skull patterned bandanna over his face," said a spokesperson for the P.S.N.I.

"Anyone in the area, particularly those with dash cam footage, we would implore to come forward with any information.

"Contact 101 quoting CC1622 16/09/2019

"Help us to help you," add the police.