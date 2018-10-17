Criminals rustle £24k worth of cattle in Derry

Cattle rustlers have stolen £24,000 of cattle in a series of raids in Derry over the past number of weeks, the PSNI have revealed.

In the most recent incident several animals were reported missing from a field within the vicinity of Station Road, Eglinton.

The PSNI confirmed: "The cattle went missing some time between midday on Saturday, October 13, 2018, and 10 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018.

"The total value of the missing cattle is believed to be at least £16,000."

In a separate incident in the same area seven cattle worth approximately £8,000 were believed to have been stolen around October 10.

Const. Bob Watt said, “It was reported that 2 Limousin, 2 black Aberdeen Agnus and 3 Charolais cows were taken sometime around October 10. If you can help please call Police on the 101 number quoting reference number 729 of 10.10.18."