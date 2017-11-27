Criminals torch car after it is crashed into a road sign

Criminals who torched a car after it was crashed into a roads sign have been condemned as reckless by Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle, speaking after the incident in the Ballycolman Estate in Strabane in the early hours of Sunday morning, said: “This car was initially crashed into a road sign and while the driver abandoned it. Someone then, for whatever reason, arrived a while later and set fire to the vehicle.

“Both actions were reckless in the extreme and it is only through good fortune that wider damage was not caused or that someone was not injured or worse in these incidents. Local residents say that shortly after being set on fire there was a loud bang from the car which obviously awoke and terrified a lot of people.

“Both of these incidents were a disgrace and whoever carried them out showed total disregard for this community.

“In relation to the burnt-out car itself, my office has been in contact with Council’s Environmental Services Section and it is making the necessary arrangements to have it removed later today."