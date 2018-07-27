Cross-border link to Donegal burglary

A vehicle believed to have been involved in a burglary in Newtowncunningham on Wednesday was later located by the PSNI in Derry, it has been confirmed.

Gardai in Donegal are investigating the burglary at Healthwise Pharmacy in Newtowncunningham at approximately 3am on Wednesday, January 25.

Gardai confirmed that a “number of items” were taken and added that “a vehicle believed to be involved in the burglary” was located by the PSNI in Derry.

It is understood the vehicle was used to ‘ram’ the shutters of the premises, before the burglars made their way inside. The front of the premises was seen to be substantially damaged.

The burglary has shocked and “disgusted” the local community.

Donegal County Councillor Paul Canning said the pharmacy is a vital part of community life.

He said: “The community is very upset. Newtowncunningham is a small village and this chemist is vital, day-to-day, for many people, especially the elderly and those with disabilities who need their medication.”

He added: “People are just devastated for the staff, who will have to get the business back up and running. They are fantastic and everyone appreciates what they do.”

Colr. Canning said the community will offer their support to the staff and business over the coming weeks and months.